Gulf Breeze sex offender gets two life sentences for routine child sex abuse over 12 years

A Gulf Breeze man charged with sexually assaulting a girl over a 12-year span was convicted and given two life sentences, the Office of the State Attorney announced Tuesday.

Thomas Lawlis, 60, was convicted on two counts of sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old after he routinely abused a young girl until she was in high school.

"Throughout the late '90s and early 2000s, Lawlis would sexually abuse his victim who was between the ages of six and eleven," the OSA release said.

According to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Lawlis' accuser came forward in 2016.

Lawlis was reportedly living in Tennessee at the time his accuser came forward, the arrest report says. Local investigators communicated with Tennessee police about the allegations, but there is no indication in the report that Lawlis was charged at the time.

Lawlis had been previously convicted of sexual battery in Escambia County back in 1998 and subsequently designated as a sexual offender.

Court records indicate Lawlis was ultimately arrested on the two sexual battery chares in February 2019, and he was convicted of the offenses Oct. 5, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Thomas Lawlis gets life in prison for child sex abuse