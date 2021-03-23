Gulf Capital buys U.S. health tech firms for $60 million, plans to expand

·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered Gulf Capital announced on Tuesday the acquisition of two healthcare technology companies in the United States for $60 million, and its CEO said the investment firm is looking to expand over the coming year.

Gulf Capital, which manages over $2.5 billion in assets, said it had completed the purchase of majority stakes in U.S.-based Eclat Health and Hansei Solutions, which specialise in revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers.

The investments were worth $60 million roughly evenly split, Gulf Capital CEO Karim El Solh told Reuters.

"Our focus on healthcare has paid off very nicely because it’s been one of the very few sectors that’s been growing during the pandemic," he said. "The other two sectors that are doing very well for us are technology and payments."

Gulf Capital's third private equity fund, worth $750 million, has been 78% deployed, El Solh said.

"Next year we hope to come to market with a new fund," he said, adding the company plans to add about 10 people to its 50 employees.

The new private equity fund, which it plans to launch next year, would be roughly the same size as the third fund, he said.

The firm is also planning new fundraising next year for private debt investments.

"SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are looking for financing, the region has one of the lowest SME financing rates, and they need growth capital," said El Solh.

There's "definitely big thirst and need for liquidity for these companies during the pandemic", he said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Slain Boulder officer acted heroically, chief says

    Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been on the force since 2010 and was a father of seven.

  • Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, as the country races to vaccinate its population. * The French hospital system could face an "unprecedented violent shock" in about three weeks if the country fails to curb its vertiginous rise in cases, the president of the French hospital federation said. * Spain will extend the age range for AstraZeneca's vaccine to 18-65 year olds from 18-55 year olds when it resumes use of the shot this week.

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake Worth Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • White House says migrant situation 'not a crisis' as Biden's border czar Roberta Jacobson heads to Mexico

    The trip comes as the Biden administration continues to struggle with an influx of migrants heading to the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • AstraZeneca U.S. trial data gives vaccine a boost

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru, and the United States.And was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.The study included over 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, and the results could help it get emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Oxford Professor Sarah Gilbert explains: "This means that AstraZeneca can now go through the process of preparing a submission to the FDA using the data from this trial. That will take some time to achieve, possibly a number of weeks and that will then be reviewed by the FDA who will be able to make their decision on whether to license the vaccine for use in the U.S."The data - which the company released on Monday (March 22) - should boost faith in the British shot after results from earlier, separate studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.And allay safety concerns after some European countries briefly halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month following reports it was linked to blood clots.Many have since resumed vaccinations after a regional regulator said it was safe, but a survey on Monday showed Europeans remained skeptical.Leaders in Asia have sought to boost public confidence by taking the AstraZeneca shot themselves.The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched on a large scale.It is set to be the key vaccination programme in much of the developing world.

  • Myanmar coup: Detained BBC journalist Aung Thura released

    Aung Thura is free three days after he was detained by men in plain clothes in the capital.

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • White House adds ‘tricky’ steps to ‘windy’ weather as reason for Biden’s triple tumble on Air Force One

    Administration has refused to confirm whether the president was examined by a doctor

  • Former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds agrees to deal with Titans

    Receiver Josh Reynolds, who played in a rotational role for the Rams for three seasons before becoming a starter in 2020, agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • AstraZeneca says US data shows COVID-19 vaccine prevents 79% of symptomatic disease

    AstraZeneca's vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and was 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization

  • Australia poised for inquiry into veteran suicide, PM says

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks set to announce a Royal Commission to examine veteran suicides, after a government backbench revolt over delays in establishing an inquiry. Morrison last year said his government would appoint a permanent national commissioner to investigate suicides among current and former military personnel amid rising public anger over the issue. After widespread criticism over delays in implementing the scheme, Australia's Senate last week proposed a Royal Commission be established, the most powerful inquiry in Australia, with several ruling backbench lawmakers saying they would support it in a parliamentary vote expected this week.

  • AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen burned copying YouTube stunt

    Pro dancer Abbie Quinnen had seven weeks of "continuous hospital treatment" after copying a video.