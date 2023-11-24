Gulf Coast State College military program ranked among best in the United States

Gulf Coast State College ranked amongst one of the best.

PANAMA CITY — Gulf Coast State College has been recognized as one of the best colleges for military veterans, according to rankings from Military Times.

According to a press release from Gulf Coast State College, hundreds of colleges and universities were surveyed nationwide on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, and military-supportive cultures, among other factors.

Gulf Coast State College's military program was ranked in the Top 5 percent of all colleges and universities.

Gulf Coast State College wants to take care of our veterans by any means necessary.

Gulf Coast State College President Glen McDonald was happy with the recognition.

"We are very proud of (our ranking)," said McDonald. "We want to do everything we can to support those who have served our country. We do anything we can for active-duty military veterans."

Gulf Coast State College's "Thanks-A-Million" campaign is one of the school's brightest military programs. This program has been in place for five years and has raised over $1 million to support military veterans beyond their academic needs. The money for this program was raised locally in Bay County.

"I believe we live in one of the most military friendly communities in the United States," said McDonald. "This is Northwest Florida's culture: to do everything we can to support the military. The culture is what drives us to do what we do."

Although ranked in the Top 5 percent, the college also has big plans moving forward to possibly improve that ranking.

Gulf Coast plans to open a military and veterans facility. It will partner with a sponsor to help with the title of the building.

This facility will be designed for veterans or active-duty members to connect with each other. As of right now, the development process for this building is not fully formed, but the college has plans for it to be developed soon.

