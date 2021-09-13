Gulf Coast threatened with heavy rain, gusts, from Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas was moving up the Gulf Coast on Monday, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Nicholas was moving up the Gulf Coast on Monday, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana.
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed off the east coast of Mexico this morning, is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas is about 170 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 260 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The system is now moving north at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the NHC’s ...
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it neared the Gulf Coast Monday — threatening to bring heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding to Texas, Mexico and the hurricane-devastated Louisiana.Threat level: The storm could intensify into a hurricane before landfall if it spends more time over water than currently forecast, as it approaches the middle of the Texas coast, per the National Hurricane Center. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.
Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people. Typhoon Chanthu, which at one point was categorised by the Philippine weather bureau as a category 5 storm, has weakened after powering into the northernmost region, including the Batanes island group, on Saturday, the weather bureau said. "It's one of the strongest typhoons I've felt," said Dennis Ballesteros Valdez, a resident of Sabtang town in the province of Batanes, which is often pummelled by powerful typhoons.
Current predictions from National Hurricane Center show the tropical storm hitting the entire Texas coast and spreading into Louisiana, but National Weather Service meteorologists don’t predict major impacts to North Texas.
System in Gulf likely to bring us heavy rain
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday.
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.
The historical wildfire has created an otherworldly scene
California highway authorities reopened nearly all lanes of a Southern California freeway Sunday as firefighters made progress on a wildfire that jumped across the road and spread across dry hillsides.
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye for the possibility of tropical development along the southern Atlantic coast of the United States during the middle to late week that could stir up dangerous surf and trigger tropical downpours along the Carolina coast. While Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at coastal Texas this week, a feature just off the Southeast coast could be the next potential candidate for tropical development to bring impacts to the United States. This comes less tha
The study was one of 10 projects that earned kudos for getting people to laugh and then think.
Insider spoke with five supply chain experts that broke down the impact the hurricane will have on the ongoing supply chain crisis.
Coast Guard authorities say they rescued three people after a vessel began taking on water off the New Jersey coast on Sunday. Officials say a rescue swimmer was lowered from a helicopter and helped all three people aboard a motor lifeboat. (Sept. 13)
A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There
The white rhino is an endangered species, making the calf’s birth a special moment for the Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction
New EVs can be pretty pricey, so a used PHEV might be the perfect solution. Here are the 10 best for less than $20,000.
More than 220 environment and land rights activists were murdered last year, according to a report.
Scientists were under the impression the stingless bees had disappeared from the U.S., going unnoticed for 70 years until Annika Arnout found them.