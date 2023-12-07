Gulf Coast Zoo prepares animals for cold weather

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Animals are bracing for the incoming cold weather at the Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores.

Zoo Director Joel Hamilton said he and his team are ready.

“We went ahead and made a lot of preparations for the animals with heat and shelter,” Hamilton said.

There are over 300 animals at the Gulf Coast Zoo, and the zoo keepers made sure to prepare all of the exhibits for the cold weather.

Hamilton said that there is one group of animals they are concerned about.

“Some of these birds are actually semi-tropical species, and so we are most worried about the smaller birds,” Hamilton said. “We provide a heated shelter for them in the back of the exhibit, wind brakes, heat lamps for some of the parrots, things like that.”

Hamilton said even though the Gulf Coast is normally warm, they are always ready for inclement weather.

“We prepare for this every fall to get ready for the winter season and then when we start getting into temperatures like tonight,” Hamilton said. “All of our preparations are in place, and all we have to do is turn the lamps on and turn the heaters on.”

Hamilton says the animals are safe and are in good hands for the cold temperatures. The Gulf Coast Zoo will still remain open with the colder weather.

