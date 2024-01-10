Gulf Islands Seashore gets more visitors than Grand Canyon. Here's how to get in free.

Gulf Islands National Seashore is offering free entry on Jan. 15 and while I was going to wax poetically about the uniqueness and splendor of our natural gem, you folks do it so much better.

"It is a magical place," said Linda Price, who moved to Pensacola when she was only 9 days old, and was in the Gulf of Mexico with her mother on Day 10. "I’ve always enjoyed the daydreams it evokes. You can get lost in the isolation and pretend you’re a castaway. But that’s probably just me."

No, Linda. That's pretty much anyone who visits the federally-protected Gulf Islands National Seashore, a pristine, natural landscape bordering the brick, mortar and steel of civilization that makes up our commercial beach areas. You really can escape out there and feel like a lone castaway amid the white sand dunes, crashing surf, natural trails and vast empty spaces.

Gwen Mercer knows how special Gulf Islands National Seashore is. So do the nearly 5.9 million people who visited GINS in 2022, making it the eighth most-visited National Park Service site in the country, drawing more visitors than Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park and Yellowstone National Park. (2023 figures have not yet been released.)

"I’ve grown up in Pensacola and (Santa Rosa Island) is Pensacola," Mercer said. "Over the course of my life, I’ve watched it slowly dissolve under condos, restaurants and gaudy houses. Not only is it expediting the erosion of the shoreline, it’s making it almost impossible for people to find nice places to enjoy the shore that still possess even a shred of its natural integrity. The Gulf Islands National Seashore is the only stretch where you can enjoy the beach without all of the 'progress' mucking up the atmosphere."

On Jan. 15 − Martin Luther King Jr. Day − Gulf Islands National Seashore and all National Park Service sites will offer free entry, a savings of up to $25.

It is the first of five free entry days at National Park Service sites this year. The next will be on April 20, the first day of National Park Week. The other free entry days are:

June 19 – Juneteenth

Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day

Gulf Islands National Seashore was established in 1971 and includes Fort Pickens, which features historical structures such as Battery Cooper, Battery Worth and numerous beach access points. Other Florida sites that are part of GINS are Naval Live Oaks in Gulf Breeze, Fort Barrancas at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Johnson Beach on Perdido Key and the Opal Beach/Santa Rosa beach stretch east of Pensacola Beach's commercial hub. There are also GINS locations in Mississippi, including Cat, Horn and Ship islands and Davis Bayou.

For Dallas and Keri Peel, Johnson Beach is the go-to spot at Gulf Islands National Seashore.

"We go out to Johnson Beach pretty regularly and have found our own piece of paradise there," Dallas Peel said. "If it wasn't protected there would condos or something else on it. We take the kiddo (daughter Aspen, 6) and have a great time."

The family has had a Gulf Islands National Seashore annual pass since moving to Pensacola 15 years ago.

"It's a great place to hike − you can really get away from everyone and find your own isolated spot," Peel said. "It's one of our favorite places."

Gulf Islands National Seashore offers 160 miles of coastline, 33 miles of trails and 240 campsites.

For more details visit nps.gov/guis.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Islands National Seashore offers free entry Jan. 15