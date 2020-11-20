Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Third Quarter Results with Revenue of $899,642

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
·4 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX-V: GUF) an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada, reports a 18.5% decrease in revenues to $899,642 in the third quarter of 2020 from $1,103,183 at same period last year.

Details of the nine and three months financial results for fiscal 2020 and 2019 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as summarized below are also available at www.sedar.com or at the company’s website www.gpequities.com.

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

$

2,743,971

$

2,896,389

$

899,642

$

1,103,183

Net Income (Loss) before fair value

adjustment and income taxes

$

93,421

$

118,657

$

75,416

$

46,743

Net Income (Loss) per common share

before fair value adjustment and

income taxes – basic and diluted

$

-

$

0.01

$

-

$

-

Net Income (Loss) and

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$

230,959

$

230,988

$

108,028

$

65,935

Net Income (Loss) and

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

per common share – basic

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

-

Net Income (Loss) and

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

per common share – diluted

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

-

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding – basic

21,290,685

21,290,685

21,290,685

21,290,685

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding – diluted

21,534,185

21,786,685

21,440,685

21,786,685

About Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on April 8, 1998 and thereafter completed a public offering of common shares by prospectus dated June 26, 1998 (TSX-V: GUF).

The Company acquires, manages and develops anchored shoppi7ng malls in rural centres in Western Canada, in particular Alberta. Gulf & Pacific targets smaller, but rapidly growing hub communities that have hospital, high school, police station and retail/service infrastructure. Management has consistently reinvested cash flow to improve and grow its portfolio of income properties.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. currently owns three, well-located retail assets located in Three Hills, St. Paul, and Cold Lake Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Anthony Cohen
President and Chief Executive Officer
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
1240 Bay Street, Suite 800
Toronto, Ontario
M5R 2A7

Telephone: 416-968-3337
Telecopy: 416-968-3339
E-mail: info@gpequities.com
www.gpequities.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Gulf & Pacific Equities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits of the offering and option transaction. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Gulf & Pacific Equities to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: economic conditions in Western Canada, interest rates, raising less than the required capital; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from the transaction or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; and other risks of the real estate industry. Although management of Gulf & Pacific Equities has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gulf & Pacific Equities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Latest Stories

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • U.S. drug charges against former Mexican defense minister are dropped

    A federal judge on Wednesday granted a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico, a move Mexico said would restore trust in the countries' severely strained security ties. The dismissal came one day after a surprise announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero that the U.S. case would end, just one month after being announced. Cienfuegos, 72, was Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

    "It's outrageous what he's doing." U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, facing unprecedented stonewalling from the Trump White House as he tries to prepare his team to govern, blasted the President on Thursday, calling his failure to concede and his relentless questioning of the election results "irresponsible." "It sends a horrible message about who we are as a country." As Trump's legal challenges make little headway, Reuters has learned there is a change in strategy. Sources say Trump's team is focused increasingly on persuading Republican legislators to do what voters did not and declare him the winner. Three people familiar with the effort told Reuters that Trump's lawyers are seeking to enlist fellow Republicans who control legislatures in Michigan and Pennsylvania - battleground states that went for Biden - to intervene on his behalf with a long-shot maneuver that would see them potentially hand their state's electoral college votes to Trump. Trump faces an uphill battle. Officials have said repeatedly there is no evidence of widespread voting irregularities, and Michigan's Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield - despite agreeing to meet with Trump at the White House on Friday - has said the state's 16 electoral votes would go to Biden, who leads Trump by more than 150,000 votes in the state. But none of that stopped the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani from holding a press conference full of conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated allegations, as what appeared to be hair dye dripped down his face. Trump's former top election security official Chris Krebs - who Trump fired this week after he strongly refuted the president's claims of election fraud - tweeted that Guiliani's press conference was "the most dangerous 1 hr and 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest." Legislators in Michigan and Pennsylvania have sought not to become involved with Trump's team. Several leading Republicans in Michigan privately expressed dismay to Reuters at the extent to which Trump has tried to game the election results, believing it will irreversibly tarnish the party's image in the state for years to come. As things stand, Biden has captured 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, well ahead of the 270 needed for victory. Were the combined 36 electoral votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania to go to Trump, he would still trail by two electoral votes, meaning his campaign would still need to flip at least one more state to retain the White House. Asked Thursday if he was going to challenge Trump's maneuvers with lawsuits of his own, Biden said he wouldn't rule anything out, but that he was confident he would be sworn in on January 20th.

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • An attorney leading Trump's attempt to subvert the election results is a longtime QAnon supporter

    Powell has made groundless claims of a plot to steal the election from Trump. It is not the first time she's spread conspiracy theories.

  • Venezuelan oil union leader detained as government crackdown continues

    Venezuelan authorities arrested oil workers' union leader Eudis Girot, other union officials said on Thursday, as the government's crackdown on dissent at troubled state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela continued. Girot, the executive director of the FUTPV union and an outspoken critic of PDVSA's management, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening that authorities had arrived at his residence with an arrest order. Jose Bodas, another union leader, said on Thursday that Girot had been arrested, and demanded his release.

  • Biden aides cite 9/11 report on the danger of Trump stalling transition

    President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has intensified its criticism of President Trump’s refusal to engage in the orderly transfer of power, citing the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as an example of what happens when an incoming administration does not receive full cooperation from the outgoing one.

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • An anonymous group of top US CEOs said they would hold off acting against Trump until after the Georgia recount. It's done.

    The CEOs said they only had limited patience for Trump's attempts to dispute the election results, according to the Associated Press.