Gulf Shores man dies in traffic accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, has claimed the life of a Gulf Shores man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Rules for cutting your own Christmas tree in Alabama

Cameron A. Onjukka, 41, died when the 2008 Toyota Avalon he was driving collided with the 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old from Mobile, according to an ALEA news release. Onjukka was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 17-year-old and a 20-year-old from Summerdale, who was a passenger in the Elantra, were both injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Spanish Fort Police Dept. becomes CALEA accredited

The crash occurred on County Road 9, approximately 5 miles south of Summerdale, in Baldwin County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Dauphin Island Parkway Homicide Suspect Arrested

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.