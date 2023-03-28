Gulf Shores Police Department: Shooting in Gulf Shores, suspect in custody

Mar. 28—From the Gulf Shores Facebook posting at about 2 a.m. March 28: March Gulf Place is now open to pedestrians and vehicle traffic. We appreciate your patience while we closed the area and conducted the investigation.

On March 27, approximately 8:51 p.m., the Gulf Shores Police Department received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Gulf Shores Parkway, an area popular with students on spring break.

They were notified of a subject with a gun and that shots had been fired. When officers arrived they located one victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. The suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody. The suspect is a 21-year-old male and the victim is a male juvenile.

The victim was transported from the scene and is currently in stable condition. The shooting occurred during a physical altercation between several subjects. The parties involved appear to be a mixture of juveniles and adults. Detectives are currently processing the scene and we are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene is released.

