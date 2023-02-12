The Gulf state diversifying away from oil – and it’s not buying a Premier League club

Sergio Perez of Mexico on track at Bahrain International Circuit - Clive Mason / Getty Images

Drivers in Bahrain are no different from the rest of the world.

“It costs me the equivalent of £19 to fill my car up,” our guide for the day laments as she navigates the Manama traffic at the steering wheel of her powerful BMW coupe. “It used to be £12.”

Soaring fuel costs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have pushed up prices at the pumps even in the oil-rich countries of the Middle East.

Bahrain was the first country in the Arabian Gulf to hit black gold in 1932. More than 90 years later, it remains in plentiful supply.

However, like many of its neighbours, the Kingdom knows it must diversify as the world slowly shifts away from fossil fuels. It has ambitions to become a tourist hotspot and foster a bustling financial sector to become the Hong Kong or Singapore of the Middle East.

Yet reinvention may not prove easy. The country is the smallest in the region, at just 290 square miles, and is seeking to stand out at a time when its larger neighbours are doing the same. Turn on the TV these days and you are likely to come across advertisements for holidays in Saudi Arabia or Qatar, fresh from hosting the World Cup.

Dubai has already established itself as the financial hub of the Middle East and dislodging it will take some doing.

A global spotlight will fall on Bahrain when it hosts the opening race of the Formula One motor racing season in March.

The season opener will form the centrepiece of a push to bring business – and people – to the former British protectorate as it drives toward a future without oil.

“From a business perspective, it is also a great time to engage with international companies looking at the region and also for some of the local companies to work with international partners,” says Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Bahrain’s links to F1 are a matter of national pride for Al Khalifa, the country’s minister of finance and national economy – and the son of Bahrain's King.

President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem (R) presents the Pole Position Award to Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session on the eve of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit - OZAN KOSE / AFP via Getty Images

The Al Khalifa dynasty has ruled Bahrain since 1783, although the country was a British protectorate for 110 years until 1971.

“The Formula One race in Bahrain was the first in the region,” Al Khalifa says.

These days Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi have joined Bahrain as a fixture on the F1 calendar. Bahrain is an old-hand by comparison, hosting its first race in 2004.

Mumtalakat, the country’s $18bn sovereign wealth fund, also owns a controlling stake in McLaren, the Woking luxury car manufacturer that boasts one of F1’s best-known teams.

The investment is an example of the growing links between the sporting world and the Middle East. However, unlike neighbours Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Bahrain is unlikely to buy a Premier League team anytime soon.

Mumtalakat chief executive Kahlid al Rumaihi, a former JP Morgan investment banker and passionate Chelsea fan, is understood to have quickly ruled out making a bid for Manchester United.

F1 is part of Bahrain’s tourism sector, one of six industries Al Khalifa has been targeting for growth alongside the financial sector, telecoms, manufacturing, logistics, and of course oil and gas.

ASM Global, the American venue operator whose stable includes the Wembley Arena, opened the Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre adjacent to the motor-racing circuit last year. ASM claims it is the largest venue of its kind in the Middle East.

In 2002, the oil and gas sector generated 42pc of Bahrain’s GDP. Now that figure is 18pc. In something of a surprise, financial services are a close second, responsible for 17pc of the country’s GDP.

Dr Sanam Vakil from thinktank Chatham House says: “Bahrain was one of the early leaders in Islamic finance. Because they have less energy resources, compared to Abu Dhabi or the Saudis, or the Kuwaitis; they have been in a weaker position, you might say, [and] as a result, have diversified their economy, more so at a rapid rate.”

Rasheed Mohamed al Maraj, governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, believes that Bahrain can become the financial centre of the Gulf, a spot currently enjoyed by Dubai.

Maraj is targeting growth in insurance, fintech and private banking in particular.

Acting as a hub for money in the region is an increasingly fraught business, though. Abu Dhabi has walked a tightrope since Vladmir Putin’s tanks rolled across the Ukraine border a year ago. It has opted to remain neutral rather than denounce Russia – a position that risks putting the state on a collision course with G7 countries.

Rasheed al-Maraj, governor of Bahrain's central bank - Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Earlier this month, US Treasury officials discussed “rooting out evasion of US sanctions, particularly on Russia and Iran” at a meeting with counterparts from the UAE. America has already warned that the likes of UAE and Turkey risk losing access to G7 markets if they fail to conduct the necessary due diligence against illicit finance.

Maraj insists Bahrain will not be an easy place for Russian oligarchs to hide their billions.

“They [Russia] are on the sanction list. We comply with it,” insists Maraj. “We have a rigorous process in place to ensure full compliance with all international standards.”

Dr Vakil says it is “not in [Bahrain’s] interest to ruffle feathers” because the Kingdom has “particular ties with the US and the UK”.

“It's also worthwhile noting that Bahrain, like the UAE, has normalised ties with Israel. This is all part of a strategy of broadening their economy and their security aperture.”

Success will depend not only on support from the West, but the intensity of competition from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Other GCC states have caught up, if not overtaken Bahrain [in financial services],” says Dr Vakil. “The UAE is a competitor. There is sort of financial competition across the GCC because they have similar economies, and they're pursuing similar diversification strategies.

“And with Saudi liberalising economically and socially, that is also drawing resources away from the smaller GCC states.”

Bahrain is dependent on the willingness of international investors to back the country. The brutal crushing of anti-government protests in 2011 during what was dubbed the Arab Spring significantly set back efforts to paint itself as open for business.

The Al Khalifas declared a three-month state of emergency as security forces – bolstered by support from regional allies – clashed with protesters. Dozens of deaths followed with imprisoned opponents claiming they had been tortured during questioning by police.

“[Bahrain] was heavily impacted by protests during the Arab Spring,” says Dr Vakil. “And that has coloured the political and social and economic dynamics.

“It has led to the marginalisation of political parties in the parliament and the boycott of political parties in the parliament.”

Since then, “the Bahraini leadership has tried to institute reforms and rehabilitate their image,” she says.

Walking around the capital Manama, evidence of a more liberal society is evident. People are as likely to be wearing jeans and a T-shirt as traditional Arabic dress. Meanwhile, western-style malls and hotels have sprung up serving alcohol in the Islamic nation.

Yet the fallout from Bahrain’s Arab Spring casts a long shadow. Last week, the High Court in London ruled that Bahrain could not claim immunity in the UK to block a lawsuit by two dissidents who claim the government hacked their laptops with spyware.

In an effort to draw cash, construction has begun on a US trade area in Bahrain. It will effectively create a freeport for American companies, exempting them from customs duties for manufacturing, imported raw materials, construction machinery, and spare parts.

Crucially for Washington, it will create a tax-free bridgehead to the region.

“You've got access to the Saudi market, and you've got access to the UAE market,” explains Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Bahrain’s Minister for Sustainable Development. “You're next to the causeway [to Saudi] and next to any airport. And you can get in between all of those within a couple of hours.”

She adds: “It might be very early to mention it… but there were early discussions about a UK treaty.”

Kalifa says later: “Can we envisage such a zone with the UK? Definitely. It's something that makes sense. There's a lot of great UK manufacturing companies.”