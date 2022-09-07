Gulf States Tell Netflix to Drop Videos Violating Islamic Values
Six Gulf Arab countries have told streaming service company Netflix Inc. to stop broadcasting material that they said violates the region’s Islamic values and threatened legal action if it did not stop.
The countries said some Netflix content “contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles” and said they had contacted the US-based company to drop it.
“In the event of continued broadcasting of infringing content, the necessary legal measures will be taken,” a statement from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Tuesday. They did not specify which content had caused the issue.
The GCC region which comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar hosts a predominantly Muslim population.
