Gulf system could become next tropical storm; plus something to watch in Atlantic

Updated: 8 a.m. EDT

The disturbance we have been following in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico is close to being a tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Danielle. The nominal center of the disturbance is heading toward the Mexico/Texas border and will move ashore in that area later today.

The National Hurricane Center has designated the disturbance Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. This designation allows them to issue Tropical Storm Warnings for the coast due to the possibility of the system organizing and making landfall with winds of 40 mph or higher. The system is still just a disturbance without an organized center.

There is no expectation that the system, whether it becomes a tropical storm or not, would get terribly strong. But coastal residents and boaters should stay aware of the latest local information.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is making note of a disturbance that’s just coming off Africa. The system will have a chance to develop into at least a tropical depression in the next few days, though there continues to be a lot of dust and dry air over the tropical Atlantic.

The consensus of the computer forecast models is that there’s a moist enough pocket of atmosphere over part of the eastern Atlantic that the system might get going, but the odds are pretty low at this time. We’ll have a better handle on it when it gets out over the ocean, and we can see if it draws enough moisture around it.

As evidenced by this system, the Atlantic seems to waking up a little bit, but there is still a lot of dry air over the tropical waters for this point in the season. Though it is slowly waning.