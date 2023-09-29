Gulfport couple arrested for the sexual battery of juveniles. Here’s what we know.

A Gulfport couple was arrested Thursday after a complaint of the sexual assault of two juveniles.

Oliver Josiah Cole and Sara Marie Cole, both 28, were arrested without incident at their Gulfport home, Gulfport police said in a press release.

Oliver Cole was charged with two counts of sexual battery and his bond was set at $900,000.

Sara Cole was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with bond totaling $575,000.

The complain against the couple was made at 9 a.m. Wednesday and detectives found probable cause to obtain warrants for the arrests.

They were processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.