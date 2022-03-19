Gulfport dad charged after 3-year-old left alone on South MS road in middle of the night

A Gulfport man has been charged after his 3-year-old daughter was found wandering alone by Pearl River County residents who alerted the sheriff’s department.

Brian Edward Davis, 49, is held in the Pearl River County jail on a charge of felony child neglect, according to the sheriff’s log.

Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies found the girl off Salem Road on Thursday and asked the public to help find her parents in a viral Facebook post.

Sheriff David Alison told the Sun Herald on Friday that her father had been arrested and charges were filed later that day.

Pearl River County sheriff’s Maj. Marc Ogden told the Picayune Item that residents found the child alone dirty, and wearing only a T-shirt. She was not wearing shoes or a diaper.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services, WXXV-TV reported.

An investigation revealed that Davis took his daughter from Gulfport and, at some point, got stuck on Salem Road, Ogden told the Picayune Item, adding that he knocked on several doors in the middle of the night to ask for help.

Once Davis was able to get is car operating, he drove away from Salem Road, leaving his car behind, according to the Picayune Item report.

Salem Road is near the Hancock County line.

Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies worked with the Gulfport Police Department in the case.