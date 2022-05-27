Gulfport High student arrested after off-campus threats made day after Texas school shooting

When Gulfport High School students intercepted some harassing and threatening text messages among students off-campus, they went directly to school officials to report it, Gulfport schools Superintendent Glen East said.

The report ultimately led to the arrest of a Gulfport High student, East said.

“It was not a threat to do anything at Gulfport High School,” East said Friday. “It is important to know that our students brought this troublesome situation to our attention. Our high school administration went through our proper procedures and handled it.”

The administration received the report Wednesday, one day after a gunman shot and killed 18 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Once Gulfport High officials received the report, school resources officers investigated the matter and turned their findings over to Gulfport police to investigate.

“There was an arrest made last night,” East said Friday.

East said he could not go into any details about what was said in the messages in accordance with school policies and procedures.

The Sun Herald reached out to Gulfport police for information.

Gulfport police public information officer Sgt. Jason Ducre’ said the police department cannot comment on any arrest involving a juvenile not charged as an adult offender.

Gulfport police, however, have in the past released information on threats at schools that resulted in arrests of juveniles charged as minors.

In October 2019, Gulfport police released information about the arrest of a 14-year-old student for allegedly threatening to shoot other students. In a media release about the incident, Gulfport said the case had been turned over to Harrison County Youth Court for prosecution.