Gulfport man is 4th person to die after mass shooting at New Year’s Eve party, coroner says

A fourth victim of a mass shooting outside a Gulfport home on New Year’s Eve died of multiple gunshot wounds at Memorial Hospital on Sunday night, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Nathaniel Harris, 52 Gulfport, died around 8 p.m. Sunday, Switzer said. Harris had been hospitalized since the shooting happened just before midnight Friday outside of a home in the 1200 block of Lewis Street in Gaston Point.

An autopsy is planned this week.

Gulfport police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out and multiple people opened fire on a crowd using assault rifles and handguns.

The other homicide victims are:

Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville

Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport

Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis

Since the shooting, Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle has called on witnesses and victims to cooperate with law enforcement to help identify the shooters.

To report information, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.