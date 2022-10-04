Gulfport man accused of killing longtime WLOX employee found dead, coroner says

A Gulfport man facing a murder trial in the killing of his father was found dead Monday.

John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive around at a residence off Perry Street around 5 p.m., Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Ambulances arrived and transported him to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, but he could not be revived, Switzer said.

Switzer said the cause of death is unknown at this time. They are waiting on the results of toxicology which he hopes will provide insight into the cause of death.

Anderson is accused of repeatedly stabbing his father outside his father’s home on Demaret Drive on Jan. 12 2021. Thomas Anderson died of his injuries a week later. He was a longtime employee of WLOX-TV in Biloxi.

Anderson was out on bond and awaiting trial for the killing.

Anderson previously served seven years in prison in Texas for shooting his wife, Harrison County prosecutor Herman Cox said at the time of his arrest.

This article will be updated when more details become available.

Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker contributed to the reporting of this story.