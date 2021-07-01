Gulfport man arrested after pointing loaded gun in Internet video, police say

Anastasia Dawson, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — A Gulfport man was arrested Wednesday after he recorded himself pointing a gun at marked police vehicles and then uploaded the video to the internet, investigators said.

Detectives with the Gulfport Police Department arrested Ter’on Forrester, 20, on a second-degree felony charge for written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, his jail records show. Bail has been set at $10,000.

His arrest stems from a video that detectives say Forrester uploaded to an unnamed social media platform Saturday in a way that allowed it to be viewed by the public.

Investigators said the video appears to have been recorded in the backyard of Forrester’s home at 4800 15th Ave S, St Petersburg. It shows Forrester holding an AR-15 style pistol — a smaller, hand-held version of the popular semi-automatic rifle — with a scope attached and an extended magazine inserted. The safety was off.

In the video, Forrester is seen pointing the firearm at a busy roadway as vehicles and two Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority buses drive through the weapon’s line of sight. Forrester also pointed the firearm at a nearby parking lot, where two marked Gulfport Police Department vehicles were parked, the agency said.

The video was captioned “bored af” and “got 40 fa dey ass” along with an emoji of a “face with tears of joy,” Gulfport Police said.

On Wednesday, Gulfport detectives located and arrested Forrester with help from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Responding officers also recovered the gun Forrester posed with in the video, the agency said.

Forrester didn’t own the gun but was given access to it by the person who legally purchased the weapon, police said.

At the time of his arrest, police also issued a risk protection order for Forrester, prohibiting him from possessing firearms and ammunition for a period of time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court rules for conservative charities in challenge to donor disclosure

    Two conservative groups sued California over donor disclosure requirements. The court ruled 6-3 in their favor with a dissent by Justice Sotomayor.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Tops Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Lifts 2021 Guidance

    Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, reported better-than-expected earnings in the fiscal third quarter and lifted its full-year 2021 guidance.

  • Morris industrial fire prompts thousands to evacuate

    A massive industrial fire in Morris prompted the evacuation of at least 1,000 homes in Grundy County.

  • One trapped, several hurt in Washington building collapse

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Search and rescue crews were attempting on Thursday to free a construction worker trapped inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rain storm in Washington. Four other construction workers were removed from the debris shortly after the building in the U.S. capital came down at about 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), said John Donnelly, assistant chief of D.C. Fire and EMS. The trapped worker was conscious and in contact with fire crews as they sought to free him from the rubble, Donnelly said, adding: "We are talking to him and I view that as a good thing."

  • Top Trump executive Allen Weisselberg charged with ‘sweeping’ tax and fraud crimes in NYC

    NEW YORK — The Trump Organization’s top financial executive was led into a Manhattan courtroom in handcuffs Thursday and charged with a laundry list of tax- and fraud-related crimes that also implicate the former president’s family business, marking the first indictment to arise out of a long-running investigation into the embattled company. Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial ...

  • 9/11 survivor's message to the Miami community

    The first 911 calls reporting the collapse of the Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Florida, have been released. One of them describes the scene as “almost like the Trade Center.” That visceral image resonates deeply with Genelle Guzman McMillan. She was the last person pulled alive from the rubble of the attack on the World Trade Center 20 years ago. She had been trapped in a stairwell on the 64th floor when the building collapsed. She remained conscious through the whole ordeal, unable to mo

  • What happened to Summer Wells? Hunt for missing five year old who parents claim vanished

    Investigators have been inundated with tips, many of which they consider rumours and non-credible information

  • Dogecoin whale? Robinhood IPO filing reveals dogecoin as one of its biggest risk factors

    Robinhood Markets has officially filed for an initial public offering that will be one of the more hotly anticipated of the coming months, but one of the most intriguing elements of the its public documents, made public on Thursday, was its dependence on dogecoin.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Report: Fatal assisted living fire linked to cleaning ritual

    A father and son charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York assisted living facility had been performing a pre-Passover cleaning ritual that involves heating kitchen utensils to burn off traces of forbidden food, the Journal News reported. It remains unclear what specific role Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer of Monsey and his son, Aaron Sommer, allegedly played in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter, the newspaper reported. Records show that the Evergreen Court fire was reported about 90 minutes after the Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer had left the facility after preparing the kitchen for Passover, the Journal News reported.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything.’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Boyfriend accused of killing Texas woman on her birthday as mom listened is sentenced

    “Erin Castro deserved to celebrate many more birthdays with the people who loved her.”