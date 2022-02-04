Gulfport man charged with leaving fatal accident scene

Police have charged a Gulfport man with leaving the scene of an accident where a woman died.

Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, of Gulfport was arrested on Friday, police said.

The hit-and-run occurred on U.S. 49 and 29th Street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, according to a press release from Gulfport police.

Police found the victim, a pedestrian, in the middle of the southbound lane of U.S. 49 before taking her to a local hospital, where she died the same day.

Stewart is held at Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.