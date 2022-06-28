Gulfport man dead after Monday night shooting

Gulfport police are investing a shooting in Gulfport that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the area of C Avenue and 32nd Street in Gulfport at 6:55 p.m. Monday for a single-vehicle accident.

There they found a male victim in the car suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police press release.

The victim was identified by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer as Anthony Oatis, 30, of Gulfport. He died of a single gunshot wound.

According to police, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.