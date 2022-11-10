Gulfport man gets 20-year sentence for 2020 armed robbery

A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Aundra Cain, 24, pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a Dollar General in Gulfport in September 2020. Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois ordered the sentence be served consecutively to a 15-year sentence Cain was already serving.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Cain entered the Dollar General on 2013 East Pass Road wearing a mask and pulled a gun an employee in the aisle, according to a press release from office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Cain then ordered the employee to empty the cash register. The clerk tossed the money into a plastic bag, along with a tracking device that was used by Gulfport police to ultimately catch Cain on Dedeaux Road.

“We commend the clerk for her quick thinking in placing the tracking device in the money given to the defendant,” Parker said. “We also commend the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in working together to locate the defendant and apprehend an armed and dangerous criminal.”