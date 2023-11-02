Gulfport man gets 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assault

A Gulfport man will spend 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft, the Harrison County District Attorney said Thursday.

In a press release, the district attorney’s office said the case began in October 2021 after Justice Deshawn Gray, 25, kidnapped a woman he once dated.

The two began fighting over a cellphone in the Save-A-Lot parking lot in Gulfport, the release said. Gray forced the woman into her own car, restrained and assaulted her and drove with her to his cousin’s home.

At the home, the woman tried to flee but Gray grabbed her neck and forced her back inside the car, according to the release. Neighbors saw the assault and called police. Gray’s cousin drove the vehicle away while Gray assaulted the woman in the backseat.

The release said the woman escaped and ran to a store for help after Gray’s cousin left the car.

At a plea hearing, the woman said Gray would contact her and show up at her home uninvited, according to the release. She said she feared being alone and losing her life.

Gray apologized and has no prior criminal convictions, the release said.