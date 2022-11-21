Gulfport man gets life in prison for sex battery. ‘One of the worst cases I’ve heard.’

A Gulfport man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting multiple children over several years.

William Issac Arnold, 67, of Gulfport, was convicted of three counts of sexual battery last week, District Attorney Crosby Parker announced Monday in a press release.

During the three day trial, the first victim testified about how she was sexually molested by Arnold from age 12 to age 18. The victim reported the abuse nearly 10 years after it occurred, disclosing it to her counselor, who also testified at trial.

Investigators then discovered that Arnold had sexually molested another victim, and attempted to molest a third victim during the same period. The two other victims also testified during the trial about Arnold’s actions.

“Children, including teenagers, do not always report or immediately disclose the abuse they have suffered at the hands of a family member or trusted adult for many different reasons; but, the courage these victims displayed at trial allowed justice to be served in this matter,” said Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Jason Josef.

Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Arnold to the maximum penalty of life in prison for the first count of sexual battery, 30 years on the second count, and another 30 years on the third count. Arnold will serve them all concurrently. Bourgeois told Arnold during sentencing that “this is one of the worst cases I have heard”.

“Although there is no sentence that can give back to those victims that which was taken by this defendant, we hope this conviction and sentence will help in the healing process. We are also grateful for law enforcement to its dedication in protecting our children on the Coast. Our office will continue to make these cases a priority,” Parker said.