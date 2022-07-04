Gulfport man killed, 16-year-old charged in apartment shooting over sunglasses, police say

A 16-year-old Gulfport boy was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges after a deadly apartment complex shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead and another hospitalized.

Gulfport police responded to William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue at about 9:10 p.m Saturday and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Jason Ducré said. Officers then found a second victim with multiple gunshot sounds inside of the building, police said in a press release.

The victims, both males, were taken to an area hospital, where the man with multiple gunshot wounds died. The other victim is in stable condition.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the deceased victim as Kerry Young, 25, of Gulfport.

Police said the suspect, Lional Cornelius Jackson, and Young had gotten into an argument earlier in the day about a pair sunglasses.

Jackson returned to the apartment later Saturday night and fired multiple shots, striking Young multiple times, police said, adding that a stray bullet went through a door and struck the second victim.

Jackson fled the scene but was apprehended Sunday morning.

He is held at the Jackson County bail on a bond totaling $1.25 million.

An autopsy for Young is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.