Gulfport man rams truck with daughter inside after fight with ex-wife, sheriff says

A Gulfport man has been arrested after ramming a vehicle while his daughter and another man were inside of it, the sheriff said Monday in a press release.

Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on Saturday after deputies responded to 12229 County Farm Road in reference to an altercation.

Harrison County Troy Peterson said the investigation revealed Fairley got into a verbal argument with his ex-wife and another man before it turned into a physical fight.

Fairley then got into his truck and repeatedly rammed the male victim’s truck while Fairley’s daughter was inside, Peterson said in the release. Fairley fled the scene before deputies arrived.

He was arrested Monday and booked into the Harrison County jail on a felony charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence. He is being held in lieu of a $650,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

Farley’s daughter was not injured in the incident.