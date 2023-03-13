Gulfport man sentenced for 2021 child molestation after victims from 40 years ago come forward

A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the conviction of a Gulfport man who was sentenced for molesting minors over the span of nearly 40 years.

Walter Lee Hight Sr., 70, was slated to go to trial this week, but instead pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes late last week.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois sentenced Hight to serve the maximum of 15 years in prison. Sex crimes in Mississippi are served day-for-day without the possibility of early release or parole.

The investigation began in September, 2021, when a child told her family that Hight had molested her a few weeks earlier. When the Child Advocacy Center forensically interviewed her, the child described two separate incidents when Hight had molested her.

“The Sheriff Office’s investigation also revealed that the Defendant had molested multiple other victims, some dating back almost 40 years. Four of those victims agreed to come forward and participate in the current prosecution,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burrell who prosecuted the case.

Two of Hight’s victims wrote victim-impact statements that were read at his sentencing.

“We … thank all of the victims who courageously came forward and agreed to participate in the prosecution of this defendant who has been committing these unspeakable acts for over 40 years,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “We hope this conviction and sentence will help the family in their healing.”