Gulfport man sentenced for killing his 20-year-old friend in fight over video games

A Gulfport man was sentenced earlier this week in the killing of his 20-year-old friend during 2021 spring break, District Attorney Crosby Parker said Thursday in a press release.

Jacquez Rashad McCormick, 21, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and will serve 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

McCormick, who was 19 at the time of the shooting death of Jamad Ahkee Quin, must serve his prison sentence day for day and is not eligible for early release or parole.

Investigators learned Quin and McCormick traveled together to the Legacy Inn hotel on Canal Road in Gulfport, where friends were staying during spring break on April 11, 2021, Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker said in a press release.

The two spent several hours in the hotel room socializing and playing video games. Shortly after 9:00 P.M., Quin and McCormick got into a heated argument over a video game, which led them to go outside to fight in the parking lot.

During the fight, witnesses say that McCormick pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Quin once in the chest, investigators said in court.

McCormick then fled on foot and was later picked up by his girlfriend and driven to his father’s house in Jasper County, according to testimony. The following day, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested McCormick at his father’s house.

McCormick admitted to the shooting in court and apologized to Quin’s family.

McCormick said he only pulled out his gun when he saw a witness pull out their weapon, though the court was advised that none of the three eye witnesses stated that anyone other than McCormick had a gun and no guns were recovered from any of the witnesses, the hotel room, or on scene.

“I will never understand how arguments over matters as trivial as a video game lead to someone pulling a gun and taking a life, but we see it occurring far too often,” Circuit Court Judge Mueller said at sentencing.

“We hope this conviction and sentence helps bring closure to the Quin family and reminds young people of the permanent consequences of a split-second decision to settle an argument with a gun,” said Parker.