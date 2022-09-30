Gulfport mother killed in stabbing did everything she could for her son, daughter says

For years, Myra Williams did everything she could to get her son mental health help before he allegedly stabbed her death earlier this week at their home in Gulfport.

Myra, 68, was found dead of apparent knife wounds in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue on Wednesday night, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Durel Louis Williams was at the scene and was arrested by Gulfport police without incident. He is held on a first-degree murder charge on a $1 million bond.

Durel, 28, has a history of mental illness, his older sister, Dantrelle Williams, told the Sun Herald on Friday.

“My mother did what she could,” Dantrelle said, after Durel was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and split personality disorder dating back to 2012.

Dantrelle said that Myra was able to get Durel help at Tulane University, but they were unable to afford the treatment after some time.

“When you have money, you get more attention,” she said. “My mother was running dry trying to get him to therapy.”

Once the family was unable to afford treatment in New Orleans, they turned to the state of Mississippi and had no luck, Dantrelle said.

“My mother is gone today because there was no help. There’s programs for people with higher income, not lower income. When you come to a person who doesn’t have anything and is seeking assistance, there is nothing for them to receive.”

Despite the unspeakable tragedy that happened to her family, Dantrelle doesn’t blame Durel.

“Some people say I should be hating my brother” she said. “No, I feel sorry for my brother, because he has no idea what he has done to himself and his mother.”

An autopsy on Myra’s body is scheduled for Friday.