Gulfport police arrest 3 people after drive-by shooting at gas station

The Gulfport Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a drive-by shooting Monday that occurred while a person was pumping gas.

Police responded at 11:58 a.m. to a Circle K at the 11000 block of Three Rivers Road in reference to a shooting, according to a press release from the Gulfport Police Department.

According to the release, Dayjohi Keshawn Wright, 19, and Raymond Allen Derks Jr, 20, allegedly got into an argument with an unidentified person. When the person got out to pump gas, Wright and Derks drove by and Wright shot the person.

Wright is being charged with two counts of drive-by-shooting. Derks is charged with accessory after the fact. Malaysha Annastasia Curry, 18, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

The victim was transported to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

Wright, Derks and Curry are being held on bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.