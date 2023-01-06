Gulfport police arrest Hardee’s armed robbery suspect

A man out on probation for an armed robbery is back in custody after allegedly robbing a Hardee’s in Gulfport on Monday, according to Sgt. Jason DuCré of the Gulfport Police Department.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Charles Darkeith Brown on Thursday and charged him with one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 49 in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect broke into Hardee’s by firing a gun at the glass door. He discharged the firearm a second time as he demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

After being interviewed and processed, Brown was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $750,000 bond.

Brown was currently out on probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.