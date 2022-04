Gulfport police have now located a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said he was found in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, police asked for helping finding Aiden Carter Gormon. He was last seen Friday near East David Drive.

Aiden Carter Gormon is missing and Gulfport police are looking for him.

The circumstances regarding his disappearance were not released by police.

Anyone with any information about his location is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.