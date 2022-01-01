Gulfport police investigating after New Year's Eve shooting kills 3, injures 4 others

Three men are dead and several people are injured after shots rang out right before midnight on New Year's Eve in Gulfport, police say.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said seven people were injured during the shooting with three fatalities and one in critical condition Saturday. The victims were Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

The Gulfport Police Department received a report at 11:58 p.m. Friday of a shooting in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue, according to a department news release.

The initial investigation by police revealed a physical fight started during a party and escalated to multiple people firing shots. Two men and a woman were also injured with non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

Switzer said the three men were transported to two local hospitals just down the road from the incident where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

This story may update.

