Gulfport police looking for person who shot woman multiple times

Gulfport police are searching for a person who shot a woman multiple times early Tuesday morning.

Police at 3:39 a.m. responded to a shooting in the 170 block of Holly Circle where the found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.