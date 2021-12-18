Gulfport police: Man cuts his own neck with a knife when they responded to car wreck

A man who Gulfport Police said was going through a personal crisis cut his neck from ear to ear Friday and continued to cut himself until police got him to drop the knife.

Police responded at 11:48 a.m. Friday, when the man driving north on U.S. 49 ran off the road and got stuck in a culvert, said Sgt. Jason DuCré with Gulfport Police

He then cut himself in the neck, multiple times in his chest and in his leg, DuCré said.

Officers broke the vehicle window to talk to the man, DuCré said, and got him to drop his knife.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There police learned the man drank gasoline before the incident.

“He couldn’t take care of his family,” DuCré said he told police, and that is what led to the destructive behavior.

The man was not from the Coast, DuCré said.