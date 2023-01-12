Gulfport police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to murder case

The Gulfport Police Department is searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted for first-degree murder after a Wednesday stabbing left one person dead.

Officers responded to “a cutting” in the 4500 block of 13th Street and discovered two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a press release.

Deondre Trevon McGill is wanted on a murder charge after one of the victims died. McGill and one of the victims had gotten into an argument before a victim was stabbed. McGill fled the scene before officers could arrive.

The victim has been identified, but the name is being withheld pending notification of family.

McGill’s bond has been set at $1 million. The GPD says McGill should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with any information about the incident or the suspect are urged by the department to call 228-868-5959 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.