Gulfport police searching for two accused of carjacking, aggravated assault

The Gulfport Police Department has a felony arrest warrant out for a teenage male who was allegedly involved in an attempted armed robbery and ensuing shooting that left one victim hospitalized.

Detectives have identified suspect Keston Kente Vaughns, 16, and have put out a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and carjacking for an incident that occurred around South Street and East Avenue during the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

Investigators say the victim picked up Vaughns and an unidentified male after they asked for a ride. The suspects then brandished weapons and attempted to rob the victim.

The victim escaped the vehicle and was subsequently shot by both suspects. Vaughn and the other person then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Vaughns is described by police officers as a 16-year-old Black male, 5’6”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vaughns should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.