Gulfport police shut down streets in response to a standoff with a shooting suspect, police say

Gulfport police surrounded a business on 28th Street Wednesday morning, where a man suspected in a shooting elsewhere is barricaded inside, Gulfport police officer Hannah Hendry said Wednesday.

The standoff with the man began shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the business near Canal Road.

For safety reasons, police have shut down access to nearby streets and are asking residents to avoid the area.

As of around 10:25 a.m., no shots had been fired, Hendry said.

Other details are not yet available.

