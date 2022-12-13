Gulfport schools were on lockdown as police responded to report of armed man

Gulfport schools were temporarily on lockdown Tuesday as police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Mill Road regarding someone experiencing a mental health episode while armed with a weapon.

Schools in the area include Gulfport High School, Bayou View Middle School and Bayou View Elementary School, all of which are at least two blocks from the 1400 block of Mill Road.

The lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Sgt. Jason DuCre, public information officer for the Gulfport Police Department.

The lockdown ended once the person in question was found near his home and taken into custody without incident, said DuCre. He was transported to a nearby hospital to receive mental health treatment.