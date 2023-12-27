Gulfport teen burglar caught after returning to scene for lost wallet

A return to the scene of a burglary landed one teenager in jail.

The Gulfport incident happened Monday, Dec. 26, in the 2400 block of 31st Street, according to a release issued by the Gulfport Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene for the possible burglary of a residence just after noon and discovered a wallet with the state identification of Amare Armon Sullivan, 18.

Officers returned to the residence 90 minutes later when witnesses saw Sullivan re-enter the residence.

Sullivan admitted guilt during questioning and said, “The officers rolled in four to five deep and quick, at which point, I knew that I could not escape.”

Sullivan was processed and sent to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $25,000 bond, said Sgt. Jason DuCré of the Gulfport Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

