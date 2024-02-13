Gulfport teen charged with murder after shooting 16-year-old over $10 vape pen, police say

The Gulfport Police Department arrested a teenager for the murder of a 16-year-old over $10 for a vape pen.

Elijah Lamar Eckford, 18, was charged with second degree murder for shooting Zaelyn Braxton at a home in the 16000 block of Kenwood Drive home.

Officers found Braxton lying dead in the doorway of the home upon arriving at the scene at around 2:19 a.m.

“During the investigation, Detectives learned Eckford traveled to Braxton’s location where they

got into a verbal altercation over ten dollars for a vape pen,” said Sgt. Jason DuCré. “Eckford discharged his firearm several times, which struck Braxton, and then fled the scene.”

Investigators charged Tai’shawn Rashaud Holloway, 21, with accessory after the fact after his vehicle was identified leaving the scene with Eckford and another passenger.

“Holloway provided transportation to Eckford to the location, waited for him until he heard the gunshots, and then picked Eckford up from the scene and fled the area,” said DuCré.

The passenger, Christopher Dirrell Fletcher, 21, faces charges for possession of marijuana.

Investigators interviewed, processed and transported the trio to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be on bonds.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.