Gulfport woman arrested after 2 babies she co-slept with died

Gulfport police have arrested a woman who has had two infants die after she co-slept with them, arrest reports state.

Nicole Ann Iannone, 30, faces a charge of manslaughter. Police said she co-slept with a 4-month-old and woke up to see that the child was not breathing. She called 911 and the child was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

About a year and a half ago, Iannone had co-slept with a 2-month-old who also died, police said. She told police that doctors and other medical professionals had warned her about the dangers of co-sleeping but she continued to do it anyway, even after the first child’s death, arrest affidavits state.

No other details were immediately.

