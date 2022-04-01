Gulfport woman hurts K-9 deputy after ingesting drugs during police chase, sheriff says

A woman who fled from deputies during a traffic stop hurt a K-9 as she tried to ingest drugs during a foot chase on Thursday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

Brady Razor, a 38-year-old woman from Gulfport, was arrested on two felony charges, failing to stop a motor vehicle and service animal abuse.

According to the press release, Bazor fled from law enforcement when officers attempted to stop her for a traffic violation.

When the 2003 Ford Taurus came to a stop, Peterson said, passenger Alexis Preston fled on foot and Bazor kept driving while ingesting drugs.

A K-9 deputy, Zico, apprehended Preston, then was deployed again to help get Bazor after she stopped the car for a second time and fled on foot.

During the altercation with Bazor, Peterson said, Zico’s foot was injured. The dog was transported to an emergency vet for treatment and was released on light duty until recovery.

Bazor was taken to the Harrison County jail and also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $150,000 by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

Preston was also taken to the Harrison County jail and is charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and failure to comply.