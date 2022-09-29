Gulfport woman’s son arrested in her stabbing death, coroner says

Gulfport police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother to death Wednesday evening.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said police responded to the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue around 6 p.m., and found Myra Williams, 68, dead of apparent knife wounds.

An autopsy will be performed Friday.

Durel Louis Williams, 28, was at the scene and arrested without incident. He is held on a first-degree murder charge at the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1 million.

Switzer said the suspect has a history of mental illness, and this was his first violent encounter with his mother.

