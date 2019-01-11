Here’s What Gulshan Polyols Limited’s (NSE:GULPOLY) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Gulshan Polyols Limited’s (NSE:GULPOLY) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Gulshan Polyols has a price to earnings ratio of 14.01, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹14.01 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Gulshan Polyols

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gulshan Polyols:

P/E of 14.01 = ₹69.2 ÷ ₹4.94 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Most would be impressed by Gulshan Polyols earnings growth of 15% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 6.3% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Gulshan Polyols’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Gulshan Polyols has a lower P/E than the average (16.4) in the chemicals industry classification.

NSEI:GULPOLY PE PEG Gauge January 11th 19 More

Gulshan Polyols’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Gulshan Polyols’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Gulshan Polyols’s net debt is 43% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Gulshan Polyols’s P/E Ratio

Gulshan Polyols trades on a P/E ratio of 14, which is below the IN market average of 17.1. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.