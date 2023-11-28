Gumby the kitten with severely deformed back legs in need of a forever home, MSPCA says

An adorable 11-week-old kitten who has defied the odds and learned how to thrive despite a condition that hinders his ability to move around is in need of a forever home, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Monday.

Gumby, who made the trek north to the Bay State after being rescued in Texas, has severely deformed back legs but it shouldn’t be a worry for interested adopters.

“He has learned to function really well despite his condition. He is able to get around and he acts like a regular kitten,” the MPSCA said in a Facebook post. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

Gumby had been living in an overcrowded shelter and veterinarians knew that he would have the best shot at a comfortable life if he could be seen by specialists at the MSPCA.

“Our shelter veterinarians are collaborating with the teams at Angell to explore all pathways to manage his condition, but Gumby is able to walk and use the litterbox, and he isn’t developing any sores, so further intervention is not needed at this time,” the MSPCA explained.

Gumby can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around.

“Long term, he might benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance, especially since his mobility and needs might change as he grows,” said Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator.

The MSPCA noted that interested adopters should have a close relationship with a veterinarian.

Adoption inquiries can be submitted here.

