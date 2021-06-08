Teen has 'no expectancy of survival' after sister accidentally shoots her in the head, police say

A woman was arrested after she accidentally shot her sister in the head in Miami Beach, Florida, as a group of women recorded on their cellphones, authorities said Monday.

Taniyria Holt, 24, of Atlanta, was booked Monday morning on suspicion of culpable negligence, improper exhibition of a firearm and a magistrate's hold following the shooting Sunday evening, according to inmate records.

The victim, who authorities identified as the suspected shooter's sister, was in critical condition and has "no expectancy of survival," Miami Beach police said in a police report. Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Tuesday afternoon the woman was still alive.

It's not clear if Holt has an attorney. The local public defender did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Police list four women, including the suspect, the victim, driver Leah King, and passenger Ashley Burden, as being inside a 2019 Jaguar SUV with Georgia plates when the shooting took place, according to the report.

The women were first contacted by officers near the Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, police said.

According to the report, "The group was recording themselves on cellular phones as Ms. King drove the vehicle. A firearm owned by Ms. Burden, a 9MM, was being used by Ms. Holt, who racked the firearm and observed a live round being ejected."

"Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds," it continued, "Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm over to her [redacted] but accidentally shot her."

Police initially believed the gunshot injuries were self-inflicted, according to a statement.

The cellphone video "showed signs of the projectile having penetrated" the victim "in the facial area," the police report said.

The victim was taken to an emergency room. Police said manslaughter allegations were likely if the woman dies.