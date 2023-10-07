Gun arrests, mass violence threat prompt evacuation at NC high school football game

Authorities stopped play and evacuated the stands at a North Carolina high school football game Friday night after guns were found in the parking lot and threats of mass violence were made.

Police arrested several non-students found with guns in the parking lot during Statesville High School’s home game against West Iredell High, according to an Iredell-Statesville Schools news release early Saturday.

The Statesville Police Department was soon made aware of a threat of mass violence, and the game was suspended “in order to protect all who were in attendance,” according to the news release.

Statesville police and Iredell County sheriff’s deputies safely evacuated the stadium, school system officials said.

“I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society,” Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said in a statement.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools will always put safety first,” James said.

He said he was proud of law enforcement officers who evacuated the stadium with no injuries reported.

“I hate it for our fans, students, and community that we could not finish the game,” James said.

The game will be completed without spectators at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Statesville High School stadium, officials said.

The incident followed many others that have cleared the stands at high school football games in the state.

At least 25 people — students and adults — face charges after fights erupted during Monroe High School’s home football game against Forest Hills High on Friday night, Sept. 29.

Police on Friday, a week after the brawl, said the people involved are banned from Union County school district events.

On Sept. 22, police cleared the stands of spectators after a “large fight” broke out during a football game at Harding University High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman said.

The fight involved multiple adults and students, principal Glenn Starnes said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested two people who were not students, he said.