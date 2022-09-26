Gun attack at school in Izhevsk, Russia leaves 13 dead, including nine children

Ambulance near the school in Izhevsk

RIA Novosti quoted the head of the Udmurt Republic, Aleksandr Brechalov as saying that as 13 deaths in the incident, another 23 people, including 20 children, were wounded.

The incident took place during a lesson in one of the schools of Izhevsk on Sept. 26. A man in black clothes broke into the classroom and opened fire at the children.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the criminal, born in 1988, was a graduate of this school.

According to the latest information, the shooter committed suicide after the attack.

