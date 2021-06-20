Gun battle at Dallas strip mall leaves 8 injured, including 2 kids, police say

A gun battle broke out between two groups who were each holding their own celebrations at adjacent banquet halls in Dallas early Sunday, leaving eight victims with gunshot wounds, including two juveniles ages 10 and 15, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. at a strip mall along the East R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas police said in a written statement to Fox News. Responding officers found multiple gunshot victims at the scene.

Investigators believe two separate groups were each having a celebratory gathering in individual suites at the strip mall, according to police.

Photojournalists with FOX4 Dallas at the scene posted pictures of the aftermath on Twitter. One wrote that the two groups were at adjacent banquet halls celebrating a birthday and graduation, respectively.

Police said people from each party were standing outside in the back of the building when an argument broke out and led to a brief physical confrontation. Shortly after both parties went back inside their respective suites, gunshots were exchanged.

At least one of the juveniles suffered a single gunshot wound to their leg, police said.

One of the eight victims was in surgery and their condition was not currently known. The injuries to the other seven victims did not appear life-threatening.

Police remained on the scene early Sunday to interview witnesses in order to identify any suspects.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning as police continue to investigate.