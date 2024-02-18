Gun battle erupts at Fresno intersection, one man critically wounded, police say

A man was gunned down Sunday morning at a Fresno intersection.

Fresno police Lt. Tim Tietjen said the shooting happened at 11:33 a.m. at Arthur and Hawes avenues when the department’s ShotSpotter detected several rounds being fired.

Officers arrived and found a man lying on the ground in the intersection.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, Tietjen said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, but Tietjen said there were shots fired by the victim and the suspects. Tietjen said the suspects got in a gold SUV and fled the scene.

It’s unknown how many suspects were involved, Tietjen said.

“We’re trying to determine if there’s any additional witnesses or any information, any cameras,” he said.

Tietjen said there were at least seven initial shots, followed by 20 more fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.